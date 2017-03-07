Tony Romo sweepstakes could have direct impact on 49ers’ QB situation

Tony Romo wants to play for a contender next season, so the San Francisco 49ers know they stand virtually not shot at trading for or signing the veteran quarterback. However, they might be wise to wait and see where Romo ends up before making any moves of their own.

Houston and Denver seem like the most likely destinations for Romo, and there are reports that the Niners could make a play for Tom Savage if Romo lands with the Texans and Trevor Siemian if Romo winds up with the Broncos.

Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst said Monday that league sources believe new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan would try to trade for Savage if Romo ends up in Houston. Along those same lines, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver wrote that the Broncos expect to “almost instantly receive trade requests” for Siemian if they sign Romo, and Shanahan spoke highly of Siemian during his head coaching interview in Denver.

If the 49ers are, in fact, waiting to see where Romo ends up before making their own decisions at quarterback, they may not like the latest report we heard about how the Cowboys are handling the Romo situation.