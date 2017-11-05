Tony Romo gets tribute, standing ovation in return to Dallas (Video)

Tony Romo returned to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday to call the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he received an awesome welcoming.

Now a CBS announcer, the former Cowboys quarterback received a tribute video and ovation from the fans in attendance:

Tony Romo tribute video showed before today’s Cowboys game pic.twitter.com/F1Ya6SMMvE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2017

Romo’s reaction to the video was also shown. He seemed very moved and touched.

Romo’s longtime teammate and good friend, Jason Witten, voiced the tribute video.

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” Romo said of the tribute video.

Romo, 37, was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He went on to become the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He made four Pro Bowls and reached the postseason four times. Romo retired after last season due to a back injury that led to him being replaced as the team’s starting quarterback by Dak Prescott.