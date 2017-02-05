Report: Tony Romo wanted as TV analyst but not planning to retire

Tony Romo would have no trouble finding work in the broadcast booth if he decides to hang up the cleats, but it does not sound like the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is considering a career change.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Romo has received “strong interest” from television networks who want him to work as a color analyst on Sundays. Despite receiving numerous calls and job offers in TV land, Romo remains determined to continue playing and wants to explore trade possibilities before thinking about anything else.

Romo, 37, wants to be traded to a contender, and it’s unclear how strong the trade market for him will be. The Cowboys are obviously sticking with Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback and cannot keep a backup on their roster with a $24 million salary cap hit, so they won’t exactly have leverage in trade talks. If the Cowboys do not receive any substantial offers, they could decide to do Romo a favor by releasing him so he could sign with whichever team he pleases.

A recent report indicated that Romo has narrowed his wish list down to this handful of teams, though its unclear if the interest is mutual.