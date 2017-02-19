Report: Tony Romo willing to restructure contract to facilitate trade to contender

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has no interest in playing for a rebuilding team in 2017, and he is reportedly willing to rework his contract if it helps assure that does not happen.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Romo is open to “massaging” his current contract in order to to provide salary cap relief for a contending team that might be willing to trade for him. Romo’s base salary for 2017 is a reasonable $14 million, but his salary cap hits for the next three seasons average around $25 million. Finding a way to get that number down might help facilitate a deal.

La Canfora adds that the Cowboys are still hoping to get a third-round pick for Romo rather than releasing him outright. However, the expectation remains that Jerry Jones would not trade Romo to a team he does not want to play for. Being released would obviously be ideal for Romo in terms of flexibility, but you can understand while Dallas wants to get something in return for him. That said, they don’t exactly have much leverage, as teams know they can’t keep Romo.

Romo reportedly has four teams on his wish list, so the Cowboys will likely start there.