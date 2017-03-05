Report: Tony Romo would not sign with Washington

There is something of an understanding between Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys.

Amid rumors that the Washington Redskins are interested in Romo, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram reported Saturday that Romo and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have an “unspoken understanding.” Jones won’t be trading Romo to Washington under any circumstances, and Romo would not join Dallas’s division rival if he were to be released.

Jones roughly said as much on Saturday, and it sounds like the level of trust between player and team is still high.

Jones’s statements also indicate that this rumored deal is likely nonsense. Dallas won’t be shipping Romo to a division rival, and it sounds like Romo won’t be tempted to stay in the NFC East if he’s released.