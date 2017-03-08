Torrey Smith: Time with 49ers was ‘terrible’

Torrey Smith appears to be very happy that his time with the San Francisco 49ers is over.

Smith told SportsTalk Live on Tuesday that, while he liked his teammates and coaches, he ultimately won’t look back on his time with San Francisco fondly.

“Last few years were terrible professionally, you know? Football, it wasn’t fun,” Smith said, via CSN Mid Atlantic. “Wasn’t very involved, so it wasn’t a fun two years as a player, but had some great relationships with a lot of people out there.

“Loved the locker room, loved my teammates and I loved both coaching staffs I was involved with as well so it just was I came in at the wrong time but I’m still thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.”

Smith may end up returning to a place he knows well. One thing is for sure – he’s hoping his next destination will work out better than his previous one did.

H/T ProFootballTalk