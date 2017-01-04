Ad Unit
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Torrey Smith says Joe Theismann’s opinion has ‘no value’

January 4, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Torrey Smith

After Joe Theismann’s comments on Colin Kaepernick being given a prestigious award by the Niners, Torrey Smith shared a story about his interaction with Theismann.

Kaepernick was the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award, which is given to the “49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team” as it is stated in the team’s press release. During a recent appearance on FOX’s “Outnumbered,” Theismann ripped the team for their choice to give the award to Kapernick.

On Wednesday, Smith decided to fight back by telling a story via Twitter of a trip he took to a Redskins game and his interaction with Thesimann. In the series of tweets, Smith called the former MVP arrogant and said his opinion has no value.

After he shared the story, several people recalled their interactions with Smith and made it a point to let him know how appreciative they were of how nice he was to them. For example, Smith gave this gentleman one of his gloves before a wildcard game.

Based on the responses Smith received, it’s apparent his interacting with fans in positive manner is very important to him.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus