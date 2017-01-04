Torrey Smith says Joe Theismann’s opinion has ‘no value’

After Joe Theismann’s comments on Colin Kaepernick being given a prestigious award by the Niners, Torrey Smith shared a story about his interaction with Theismann.

Kaepernick was the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award, which is given to the “49er who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team” as it is stated in the team’s press release. During a recent appearance on FOX’s “Outnumbered,” Theismann ripped the team for their choice to give the award to Kapernick.

On Wednesday, Smith decided to fight back by telling a story via Twitter of a trip he took to a Redskins game and his interaction with Thesimann. In the series of tweets, Smith called the former MVP arrogant and said his opinion has no value.

Who cares what he thinks? Everyone from DMV knows he is one of the most arrogant people ever..his opinion has no value https://t.co/9GwSaeEUVi — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

Story time about my trip to a Redskins game…… — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

The game was over we got lost and ran into the players lot. I saw some crazy cars and what I know now as the "autograph dudes" just chillin — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

One of them told me and my little bro to wait and the players will come by and we could need them so we did…the first person was…. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

Joe Theisman…he signed for a few of the guys he knew and I asked him for an autograph and he looked me in the eyes and said NO… pic.twitter.com/CBgu3OFkbz — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

I get it if you gotta go or can't do it at the time but at least say "sorry kid I can't do it right now"…I wanted to box him pic.twitter.com/jliV9GKyCf — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

Now that I'm in the league I know that there is a time and a place for everything and you can't get to everyone but..he was just RUDE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

Then Sean Taylor came out…me and my little bro were the only 2 kids there…I asked him for an autograph he said "hold on I'll be back" — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

He came back..signed our book…and talked with us for a few minutes…I'll never forget it…that's why I act the way I do towards fans — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

He didn't have to do that he could've just signed it and went on about his evening…but he didn't…made us feel special — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

I understand there is a time and a place for everything…he didn't have to do that..could've just left with his family…but he didn't — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

You will never be able to sign or take a pictures with everyone but there is a way to say No…and Theisman's way was RUDE! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

Anyways that's my story for the day….I have no beef with Theisman…he helped me with how I try to interact with fans… — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 4, 2017

After he shared the story, several people recalled their interactions with Smith and made it a point to let him know how appreciative they were of how nice he was to them. For example, Smith gave this gentleman one of his gloves before a wildcard game.

@TorreySmithWR A moment I'll always remember is when you gave me your glove before the Wild Card game against the Colts our Super Bowl year pic.twitter.com/GawkOTlJhb — Ryan Bell (@Ryan_Bell_7) January 4, 2017

Based on the responses Smith received, it’s apparent his interacting with fans in positive manner is very important to him.