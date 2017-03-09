Torrey Smith agrees to three-year deal with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a three-year deal with free agent wide receiver Torrey Smith, the team announced on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal will be worth around $5 million per year.

Smith, 28, was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers after two very disappointing seasons with the team. He’ll be looking to bounce back in Philly after catching just 20 passes for 267 yards last season — the lowest totals of his career.