Torrey Smith to be released, become free agent

The wide receiver free agent crop is about to become even better.

Torrey Smith is going to be released by the San Francisco 49ers and become a free agent, according to a tweet from the recently retired Steve Smith.

Steve and Torrey were teammates on the 2014 Baltimore Ravens.

Torrey signed a five-year, $40 million contract with San Francisco two years ago and was expected to provide a big-play weapon for the Niners. Unfortunately, shaky quarterback play hampered him, and he scored just 7 touchdowns over two seasons and didn’t even crack 1,000 receiving yards during his NIners career.

Torrey Smith joins a strong wide receiver free agent class that includes Alshon Jeffery, Pierre Garcon, Terrelle Pryor, DeSean Jackson and Kenny Britt, among others.

Although Smith disappeared in San Francisco, he’s only 28, and could return to the big-play form he showed in Baltimore where he caught 30 touchdown passes in four seasons if he’s playing in the right offense.