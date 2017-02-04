Travis Kelce hates being called ‘Baby Gronk’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a fair amount in common with Rob Gronkowski. They play the same position and have gained similar reputations for their antics both on and off the field.

Kelce, however, isn’t a huge fan of the comparisons.

“It is what it is,” Kelce said Friday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “You’re always trying to compare the top two. LeBron [James] will always be compared to Kobe [Bryant], and vice versa with [Michael] Jordan. And you know what? I don’t think it’s a bad thing.

“I do hate the Baby Gronk. So all the Patriots fans, I kind of just gave you fuel to call me that again. But don’t call me that ever again.”

Kelce is probably a little edgier than Gronk is. Regardless, he’s probably done more for the Baby Gronk nickname by disliking it than he would have done otherwise.