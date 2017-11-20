Travis Kelce after loss to Giants: ‘Guys have to get called out’

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like the team to beat in the AFC about a month ago, but a stretch of poor play has resulted in some tempered expectations. After an embarrassing loss on Sunday, star tight end Travis Kelce thinks it’s time for he and his teammates to start showing some accountability.

Kelce, who had a game-high eight receptions for 109 yards, vented some of his frustrations after Kansas City’s 12-9 overtime loss to the lowly New York Giants.

“We have to man up,” Kelce said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “Nobody is pointing fingers but guys have to get called out and be more accounted, and that starts with myself.”

While Kelce made a number of big plays, he also had a shovel pass bounce off his hands for an interception early in the first half. The turnover gave the Giants the ball at the Chiefs’ 26, and New York scored a touchdown. Kelce also threw an interception on a trick play in the fourth quarter.

Kelce said the Chiefs should have known how motivated the Giants would be.

“I saw this, not this outcome, but this effort and this attention to detail coming a mile away,” he told reporters. “Just because of all the stuff you heard in the media with (Ben McAdoo) challenging them. Our job is to go out there and match it. We fell short.”

The Chiefs have now lost four of their last five games after they began the season 5-0. While they are still in a great position to win the AFC West, they need to find a way to get things back on track in the coming weeks.