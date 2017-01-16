Travis Kelce rips referees over holding call in Chiefs’ loss

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not at all happy after his team was knocked out of the playoffs by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Specifically, Kelce turned his ire on the referees after the 18-16 defeat, criticizing them for a late holding call on offensive lineman Eric Fisher that negated what ultimately would have been a game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

“That was horses–t,” Kelce said of the call, via Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star.

Kelce added that the officials “shouldn’t even be able to work at Foot Locker.”

The call in question looked like a fairly blatant hold, and the referees appeared to get it right. Kelce has had his troubles with officials before, and he was definitely emotional after such a difficult loss, but he’s venting at the wrong people here.