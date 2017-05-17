Tre Boston says man at gas station led him to sign with Chargers

After defensive back Tre Boston was released by the Carolina Panthers, he received legitimate interest from three NFL teams. But instead of consulting his family or friends like many other players do when deciding which team to choose, Boston says he received a sign from above.

Boston said this week that a man he bumped into at a gas station convinced him so sign with the San Diego Chargers, although the stranger did it unknowingly.

“I pump my gas. After I pump my gas, I put my wallet in my car,” Boston recalled, via Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. “After I put my wallet in my car, there’s a guy with three kids and he asked me for a little bit of change, or if I had a dollar or two. I gave him a $20.

“So he tells me thank you so much, and that God put me in his life for a reason. And in my mind I’m saying you’re here for a reason, too. So in my mind I’m saying should I ask him, ‘L.A. or Buffalo.’ And before I could ask him, my man told me, ‘Thank you so much. There aren’t too many people like you in this world, God’s children. My name’s Mike Daniels, but people call me L.A.'”

Boston said the exchange brought him to tears. And if it wasn’t enough to convince him he belonged with the Chargers, he said he then spotted a “Jesus saves” advertisement on the back of a gas station card. He proceeded to chat with his new friend for a half hour.

“I ended up giving him $100 because I knew he changed my life, just like I knew I changed his life,” Boston said. “Honestly, that’s the reason why I’m here. It didn’t matter how much money was given to me. It didn’t matter really who was on the team, it just happened to be a great fit.

“God told me to come here, and that’s my testimony. And that’s why I’m here.”

Boston, 24, ended up signing a one-year deal with L.A. He had 53 total tackles, two interceptions and two sacks with the Panthers last season. Even if his time with the Chargers doesn’t work out, you can bet the former North Carolina star won’t be regretting his decision.