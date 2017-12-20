Tre’Davious White says he has no plans to retaliate against Rob Gronkowski

There has been some concern that Buffalo Bills players could look to retaliate against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski when the two teams meet again this week, but the man who was on the receiving end of Gronk’s dirty play says he has no intention of doing that.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, who suffered a concussion in Week 13 when Gronkowski threw a vicious cheap shot at him, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he’s not holding a grudge against Gronk.

“As I’ve had time to think about it, I knew he wasn’t that type of player,” White said, as transcribed by Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “We just honed in and moved on from it. But I get the film Sunday, and the best way that I can handle that situation and just try to go in there and just get a big old ‘W’ in their stadium and try to help our playoff chances.

“So yeah, I’m not a guy who’s going to try to do a cheap shot after the whistle. Nothing. I’m gonna play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Respect the game. Just like I said, going in there and winning would be the best revenge.”

Gronkowski slammed his arm into White’s head when White was laying face down on the turf after a play was blown dead. It was obvious Gronk was frustrated because he felt White held him on the play, but his actions resulted in a one-game suspension. While White made it clear he was angry with the league over the suspension, he insists he has moved past it.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark said White texted him after Week 13 saying the “whole hood” wants to get revenge against Gronk, so the officials will likely be instructed to keep a close eye on things during Sunday’s game.