Tre’Davious White calls one-game suspension for Rob Gronkowski a ‘joke’

Rob Gronkowski received a one-game suspension for a blatant cheap shot on an opponent in last weekend’s game, and the player the New England Patriots tight end targeted believes the punishment was far too light.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White called it a “joke” that Gronkowski will only have to sit for one game.

“Man, it’s a joke, dog. Man, I don’t know what to say on that,” White said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “I’m laying there. He snuck me with my back turned. He could have broke my neck. I mean, I got a son to raise. All that. People don’t think about that when they just react.”

Gronkowski was frustrated that no flag was thrown on a play where he appeared to be held, so he decided to take it out on White. After White intercepted Tom Brady’s pass, Gronkowski speared the defender while he was laying face-down on the turf.

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Even Bill Belichick appeared to condemn the cheap shot while he was shaking hands with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, so you can understand why the recipient of the hit felt Gronk got off easy.