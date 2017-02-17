Trent Richardson arrested on domestic violence charge

Free agent running back Trent Richardson was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Hoover, Ala. on Thursday, according to AL.com.

Police received two calls about a disturbance at a Hyatt hotel and were directed to where the noise was coming from. There they found Richardson and a woman and interviewed both.

According to AL.com, the two began arguing at a Walmart and the argument continued after they got back to their hotel room. Things got physical, with the woman sustaining scratches and bruises to her face. She was treated medically on the scene.

Richardson has been charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Richardson was the No. 3 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2012. He has not had an NFL carry since 2014, though he spent time in camp with the Raiders in 2015 and Ravens in 2016. Last we heard from him he was talking in an interview about how his family and friends blew $1.6 million of his money in 10 months