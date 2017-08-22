Ad Unit
Report: Trent Richardson signing with CFL team

August 22, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

If Trent Richardson isn’t going to get another chance in the NFL, the football league up north will have to do.

According to a report from 3DownNation.com, Richardson was traveling to Canada Tuesday to finalize a deal with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. The report claims Richardson’s agent has been selling the former Alabama star to CFL teams for “at least a month” and finally found one willing to offer a contract.

Richardson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, is up there with some of the biggest busts in NFL history. He had a productive rookie season with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 before appearing in just two games the following season. Richardson was eventually traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he was basically a non-factor for two years.

Since he was signed and waived by the Baltimore Ravens last year, things have not gone well for Richardson off the field. He was arrested on a domestic violence charge back in February, and before that he opened up about how his family and friends blew through $1.6 million of his money in less than a one-year span.

Richardson’s NFL days are likely over, but it sounds like he will have another opportunity to make money in a sport he was able to dominate at the college level.

