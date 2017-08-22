Report: Trent Richardson signing with CFL team

If Trent Richardson isn’t going to get another chance in the NFL, the football league up north will have to do.

According to a report from 3DownNation.com, Richardson was traveling to Canada Tuesday to finalize a deal with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. The report claims Richardson’s agent has been selling the former Alabama star to CFL teams for “at least a month” and finally found one willing to offer a contract.

Richardson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, is up there with some of the biggest busts in NFL history. He had a productive rookie season with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 before appearing in just two games the following season. Richardson was eventually traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he was basically a non-factor for two years.

Since he was signed and waived by the Baltimore Ravens last year, things have not gone well for Richardson off the field. He was arrested on a domestic violence charge back in February, and before that he opened up about how his family and friends blew through $1.6 million of his money in less than a one-year span.

Richardson’s NFL days are likely over, but it sounds like he will have another opportunity to make money in a sport he was able to dominate at the college level.

