Trevor Siemian says things are ‘clicking for me’ in Broncos’ QB battle

By most accounts, Trevor Siemian is the leader of the Denver Broncos’ quarterback battle, and he has noted his own improvement.

Siemian said Tuesday that something clicked for him recently during drills, and he feels he has had a breakthrough in understanding and executing the team’s offense.

“I can’t tell exactly when, but probably a week or so I just kind of felt a little more comfortable, like things were clicking for me and I got a big-picture thought of how we’re trying to attack scheme and defenses,” Siemian said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “I just felt comfortable … getting going and also getting a feel for all the guys. First, second, third (team), it doesn’t matter — just getting a feel for how guys run, what they do well and I think we’re all in a good spot right now.”

Observers seem to be in agreement that Siemian has been much more impressive than Paxton Lynch has been, and while he’s not comparing himself to Lynch, Siemian seems to think he’s begun to hold up his end of the bargain. For now, he’s the definite favorite to start when the season begins.