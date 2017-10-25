Trevor Siemian ’embarrassed’ by Broncos’ offensive performance

The Denver Broncos have to improve on offense, and quarterback Trevor Siemian knows it.

Siemian admitted he was “embarrassed” by his performance in the team’s 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and took full responsibility for the offense’s stuggles.

#Broncos Siemian: "Frankly, we were embarrassed w what we put out there Sunday. I have to play better. Everyone knows that." @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 25, 2017

Siemian on getting on guys: “Well I wasnt holding up my end of bargain. So its tough to get on guys when you’e not playing well.'' #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 25, 2017

Siemian’s job is safe for now, mostly because of a lack of alternatives, but it’s clear that Denver’s offense must improve if they want to be a legitimate contender. The fact that he’s taking full responsibility is at least a good sign as far as his mentality goes.