pixel 1
header
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Trevor Siemian ’embarrassed’ by Broncos’ offensive performance

October 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Trevor Siemian

The Denver Broncos have to improve on offense, and quarterback Trevor Siemian knows it.

Siemian admitted he was “embarrassed” by his performance in the team’s 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and took full responsibility for the offense’s stuggles.

Siemian’s job is safe for now, mostly because of a lack of alternatives, but it’s clear that Denver’s offense must improve if they want to be a legitimate contender. The fact that he’s taking full responsibility is at least a good sign as far as his mentality goes.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus