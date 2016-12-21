Ad Unit
Trevor Siemian got offensive line jackets with Skittles dispenser

December 21, 2016
by Gordon Dixon

Trevor Siemian

Quarterbacks generally get the members of the offensive line something for Christmas. Trevor Siemian combined staying warm and candy with his gift.

This is, of course, Siemian’s first season as a starting quarterback in the NFL so to help make a good impression he had a little help from his friends at Skittles.

Skittles has certainly left its mark on the NFL. Marshawn Lynch famously ate them on the sideline and ended up getting an endorsement deal. The candy brand has also hooked Antonio Brown up with receivers gloves.

Siemian seems very proud of his presents. Hopefully, the big guys up from like them too.

