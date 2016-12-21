Trevor Siemian got offensive line jackets with Skittles dispenser

Quarterbacks generally get the members of the offensive line something for Christmas. Trevor Siemian combined staying warm and candy with his gift.

This is, of course, Siemian’s first season as a starting quarterback in the NFL so to help make a good impression he had a little help from his friends at Skittles.

1st year as starting QB so I have to keep the tradition alive. Gifting my O-line with @Skittles dispensing parkas. Enjoy guys! #sponsored pic.twitter.com/Zpl4y1olcG — Trevor Siemian (@TrevorSiemian) December 21, 2016

Skittles has certainly left its mark on the NFL. Marshawn Lynch famously ate them on the sideline and ended up getting an endorsement deal. The candy brand has also hooked Antonio Brown up with receivers gloves.

Siemian seems very proud of his presents. Hopefully, the big guys up from like them too.

