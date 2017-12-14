Trevor Siemian ruled out for Broncos game with shoulder injury

Trevor Siemian left Thursday’s game after a hard fall on his non-throwing shoulder and was quickly ruled out from returning to the contest.

Early in the game between the Broncos and Colts, Siemian was hit and went to the ground with his body weight appearing to be absorbed by his left shoulder. Below is video of the hit.

Thanks to son watching at home, a replay of nasty hit @TrevorSiemian absorbed on left shoulder. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/sR01KlL2eU — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 15, 2017

The Broncos later announced Siemian was questionable to return to the game, though they said in the second quarter he was out.

Siemian was replaced by Brock Osweiler.

Siemian completed 5-of-9 pass attempts for 67 yards and one interception prior to exiting the game. He has previously dealt with a shoulder injury this season.