Trevor Siemian named Broncos starting quarterback

The Broncos have announced the winner of their quarterback competition ahead of their third preseason game.

Heading into training camp, the Broncos had an open competition to determine who would be the team’s starting quarterback. The two candidates were Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian. On Monday, head coach Vance Joseph confirmed that the latter has won the job.

Vance Joseph said this is a “permanent decision” with going with Trevor Siemian as the starter. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 21, 2017

Siemian, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, started 14 games last season for the Broncos. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Denver went 8-6 in games started by Siemian.

In Saturday’s exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers, Lynch completed 9-of-13 passes for just 39 yards. He missed some open receivers and threw into traffic, once again proving he has a long way to go in making reads. Siemian completed 8-of-11 passes for 93 yards and threw a 19-yard touchdown.

It’s unclear if what one former Bronco said about Lynch is true, but the former Memphis star has been a disappointment thus far. Siemian is still the best man for the job.