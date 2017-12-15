Trevor Siemian officially out for season, placed on IR with shoulder injury

A disappointing 2017 season has officially come to an end for Trevor Siemian.

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed to reporters on Friday that Siemian will be placed on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder injury in Thursday night’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. The injury was believed to be a sprained AC joint of Siemian’s non-throwing shoulder, and he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday.

Siemian was knocked out of Thursday’s game in the first half after landing on his left shoulder on a hit. He has previously dealt with a shoulder injury this year and underwent surgery during the offseason, but Joseph indicated that the latest injury will not require surgery.

The Broncos have taken a step back in 2017, and poor quarterback play is one of the biggest reasons for that. They are reportedly planning to make adding a QB their top priority this offseason.