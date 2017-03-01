Trevor Siemian shoulder injury was more severe than originally thought

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian missed some time last season with what was characterized as a non-serious shoulder injury.

It turns out that Siemian was dealing with something more significant the whole time.

With the shoulder injury still bothering him in late December, Siemian had a procedure done by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who discovered a grade 5 separation in the AC joint in Siemian’s non-throwing shoulder. There were several torn ligaments, and the surgery was a necessity, not an option.

The surgery will require four to six months of recovery.

“Whether it was grade 3 or grade 4 or grade 5, to me it was irrelevant because the season was over,” Siemian told 9News’s Mike Klis on Tuesday. “This is the offseason and regardless of what the extent was, it’s going to be good to go.”

Siemian can’t really afford to fall far behind given the fact that Denver is reportedly willing to replace him. He suffered the injury way back in October, and it’s hard to tell how much it impacted him, as he threw for 2,577 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in the ten games after he suffered the separation.