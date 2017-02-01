Trevor Siemian says Broncos’ quarterback speculation does not bother him

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian isn’t sweating the constant rumors about someone coming in and taking his job.

Siemian told 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday that the speculation doesn’t bother him. In fact, he expects it.

“It doesn’t [bother me]. That’s the deal I’m in,” Siemian said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I was a seventh-round pick. I’m not as dumb as I look, I’m going to have to fight and scratch and claw my way my whole career. I’m fine with that. Truthfully, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Siemian threw for 3,401 yards in 2016 with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, often failing to really jump-start the Denver offense as they missed the playoffs. For that reason, there have a been a lot of links to potential moves such as this one. That doesn’t seem to worry Siemian much. There’s little he can do about it anyway except make another case for his position in training camp.