Trevor Siemian reportedly has sprained shoulder, likely out for season

The early diagnosis on Trevor Siemian is not very positive.

News9 in Denver’s Mike Klis reported on Thursday night that Siemian has a sprained shoulder, which would likely knock him out for the remainder of the season.

Early diagnosis on Trevor Siemian is sprained shoulder similar to injury Paxton Lynch suffered in preseason. Still needs MRI on Friday for full diagnosis. Lynch missed half the season, so Siemian expected to miss final 2 games. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 15, 2017

Siemian was knocked out of Denver’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in the first half after landing on his left shoulder on a hit. Siemian has previously dealt with a shoulder injury this year.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian in the game. Paxton Lynch has been dealing with a sprained ankle, so the Broncos may have limited options at quarterback over their final two games.