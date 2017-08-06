Report: Trevor Siemian winning Broncos’ QB job easily

The Denver Broncos took Paxton Lynch in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft with the belief that he would eventually become the team’s starting quarterback. He failed to earn the starting job last season, and it appears to be more of the same this season.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson provided a breakdown about the Broncos’ QB competition on Sunday. In his column, Robinson says Siemian is ahead in the race by default. He also says the practice tape apparently shows that Siemian has won every practice session in his battle with Lynch.

From the article:

If you believe the practice tape that others have watched, Lynch has lost every single practice session to Siemian. His sparse collection of good days has been – at best – on par with Siemian’s good days. Lynch’s bad days have been exponentially worse.

That does not sound very glowing, and it meshes with the observations of another reporter during the week.

Siemian was decent last season prior to suffering a shoulder injury. He passed for 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, with 3,401 yards. The Broncos should be about as good as they were last season unless someone truly emerges in the quarterback race.