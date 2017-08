Trey Griffey signing with Miami Dolphins

Trey Griffey is keeping the dream alive.

The son of Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Trey will be signing with the Miami Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Griffey is a wide receiver who played his college ball at Arizona. He was not drafted in June but he did sign with the Colts. He was waived a month later.

Griffey had 1,241 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his college career.