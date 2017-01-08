Troy Aikman: Giants partying on boat in Miami ‘poorly advised’

Troy Aikman had some critical words for the New York Giants wide receivers who were seen partying on a boat in Miami after the team’s win over Washington last weekend.

Early in the wild-card playoff game between the Giants and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, FOX made mention of the storyline that received plenty of attention early in the week.

Aikman, who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, said that you never want to give the impression to your teammates that you’re anything less than 100 percent focused on your games. He also termed the receivers’ actions “poorly advised”:

Buck and Aikman talking about Giants boat trip. pic.twitter.com/AZVLQgQdM3 — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 8, 2017

In response to the controversy, the Giants receivers went out and practiced shirtless before the game during warm-ups.

Quarterback Eli Manning had some funny comments about Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis being shirtless in the photos. Meanwhile head coach Ben McAdoo indicated he was not bothered because the players had an off day.

Aikman’s commentary didn’t sit well with many fans and observers. Social media personality Lana Berry had this to say: