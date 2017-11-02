pixel 1
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Twitter crushed over awful Deshaun Watson injury news

November 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson injury report on Thursday was felt widely throughout the league, and left many devastated.

The Houston Texans rookie QB was limited in practice by a knee issue, which was initially described as soreness. Later a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said the Texans feared Watson suffered a torn ACL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others confirmed that Watson has a torn ACL.

As soon as the news came out, fans and media members alike were crushed. Here’s a sample of the reaction from Twitter:

This is turning out to be an awful year of injuries in the NFL. Not only would Watson be out for the season, but he would join Texans defensive star JJ Watt, as well as other players like Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham and David Johnson. The league is better — and much more fun — when the superstars are healthy and playing. This is an extremely unfortunate turn for a promising rookie QB.

