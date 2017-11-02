Twitter crushed over awful Deshaun Watson injury news

The Deshaun Watson injury report on Thursday was felt widely throughout the league, and left many devastated.

The Houston Texans rookie QB was limited in practice by a knee issue, which was initially described as soreness. Later a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said the Texans feared Watson suffered a torn ACL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others confirmed that Watson has a torn ACL.

As soon as the news came out, fans and media members alike were crushed. Here’s a sample of the reaction from Twitter:

Nooo deshaun Watson! Awful news — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 2, 2017

Deshaun Watson tearing his ACL less than 24 hours after the Astros win the World Series is some seriously screwed up stuff, sports gods. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 2, 2017

Oh man. That’s just terrible news. https://t.co/H7bVBVjfVf — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 2, 2017

So sorry to hear this. Was having a monster rookie year. All pulling for him to comeback stronger than ever. Hang in there @deshaunwatson https://t.co/L4PAEWzuxl — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 2, 2017

One of those times when you wish the news was coming from a fake account https://t.co/gDiqLSWSGZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2017

Damn hate to hear that. Sending up prayers for you @deshaunwatson you will bounce back even stronger! — AJ Bouye (@AJBOUYE21) November 2, 2017

Awful isn't strong enough. Houston can't get a day to enjoy things? We don't get to watch this kid anymore this season? https://t.co/sWSVeTPKpU — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) November 2, 2017

This is terrible, man. Watson was such an exciting watch. Hope he makes a full recovery. AFC South looks real different now. https://t.co/postghx0kb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 2, 2017

Not fair. On a cosmic level, not fair to anyone. https://t.co/NkDQQ6zkoo — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 2, 2017

This is turning out to be an awful year of injuries in the NFL. Not only would Watson be out for the season, but he would join Texans defensive star JJ Watt, as well as other players like Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham and David Johnson. The league is better — and much more fun — when the superstars are healthy and playing. This is an extremely unfortunate turn for a promising rookie QB.