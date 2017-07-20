Ad Unit
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Twitter reacts to parole board member wearing Chiefs tie at OJ Simpson’s hearing

July 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

OJ Simpson appeared in front of a Nevada parole board on Thursday, and one of the board members was apparently a big NFL fan.

In what was truly one of those “you have to see it to believe it” moments, a parole board member at Simpson’s hearing was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. That’s right, a grown man sitting on a parole board wearing an NFL-themed tie.

You have to wonder what the motivation was. Was the man trying to troll Simpson, who had a Hall of Fame career with the Buffalo Bills? Does he wear NFL-themed dress attire all the time? Did he know the hearing would be nationally televised and couldn’t turn down the opportunity to showcase his allegiance? So many questions.

Twitter, of course, had plenty of opinions.

As expected, the parole hearing was a media spectacle. That board member knew that’s exactly what was going to happen, so it’s amazing he chose to rock a Chiefs tie. If Simpson gets out and chooses the career path some people believe he could choose, Chiefs tie guy should make a guest appearance.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus