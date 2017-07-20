Twitter reacts to parole board member wearing Chiefs tie at OJ Simpson’s hearing

OJ Simpson appeared in front of a Nevada parole board on Thursday, and one of the board members was apparently a big NFL fan.

In what was truly one of those “you have to see it to believe it” moments, a parole board member at Simpson’s hearing was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. That’s right, a grown man sitting on a parole board wearing an NFL-themed tie.

Can we talk about the guy wearing a KC Chiefs Tie as a gag when trying to determine to fate of someone’s life? I mean…how does this happen? pic.twitter.com/MRDikdA15w — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) July 20, 2017

You have to wonder what the motivation was. Was the man trying to troll Simpson, who had a Hall of Fame career with the Buffalo Bills? Does he wear NFL-themed dress attire all the time? Did he know the hearing would be nationally televised and couldn’t turn down the opportunity to showcase his allegiance? So many questions.

Twitter, of course, had plenty of opinions.

A parole board commissioner chose today to wear that Kansas City Chiefs tie, because life is an SNL episode pic.twitter.com/lNGkExm7bN — Brian Ries (@moneyries) July 20, 2017

Wait wait wait wait wait… you showed up to preside over the OJ Simpson parole hearing in a Kansas City Chiefs tie, my guy? pic.twitter.com/qOJnwswubf — Leader Baffoe (@TimBaffoe) July 20, 2017

In honor of this dude rocking a Chiefs tie, #neverforget when Rob Ford admitted to smoking crack while wearing this old NFL tie pic.twitter.com/DwTWlXmaSP — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 20, 2017

Imagine waking up, getting dressed for your job as a parole commissioner knowing you're going to hear O.J.'s case & putting on a Chiefs tie. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 20, 2017

This parole board dude trolling O.J in his Kansas City Chiefs tie. pic.twitter.com/54yNQooGSP — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) July 20, 2017

As expected, the parole hearing was a media spectacle. That board member knew that’s exactly what was going to happen, so it’s amazing he chose to rock a Chiefs tie. If Simpson gets out and chooses the career path some people believe he could choose, Chiefs tie guy should make a guest appearance.