Twitter goes nuts over Raiders OL Marshall Newhouse getting helicoptered

Marshall Newhouse gave the Internet a gift for the ages on Sunday when he got flipped upside down on a hero play in the Oakland Raiders’ game against the Miami Dolphins.

There was a wild play in the fourth quarter where Ndamukong Suh forced a fumble on a 3rd-and-14 situation. Newhouse luckily picked it up for Oakland, but then he gave it right back. But it’s what happened during his two seconds of glory that was awesome.

Newhouse picked up the ball and looked like a hero for a momentum, and then that changed in an instant when he got flipped upside down. Take a look:

Put this GIF in the Smithsonian pic.twitter.com/bGLRsHhMe8 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 6, 2017

You can tell Newhouse, for a split second, thought he could take that to the house — Sawl-E (@sawley_) November 6, 2017

See the rest of the reaction to the amazing play:

"I'M GONNA LIVE FOREV…." -Marshall Newhouse pic.twitter.com/CGIIVf5K1N — Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) November 6, 2017

This is like a fat beetle flipping onto its back and getting swarmed by ants. https://t.co/jY3pBnZAHC — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) November 6, 2017

When life says “Follow your dreams!” pic.twitter.com/ABs32Zb2hM — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) November 6, 2017

First ballot PMT Recurring Guest Hall Of Fame highlight by Marshall Newhouse right here pic.twitter.com/FhlZAMi6GP — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 6, 2017

I could watch Newhouse spin all night pic.twitter.com/NZqwpL12ko — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 6, 2017

I've seen a lot of things in my life, but that was … awesome. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 6, 2017

This gets better every time I watch it and it was pretty good first time I saw it. https://t.co/hRA8KWD8Kf — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 6, 2017

Newhouse wanted his moment of fame. He came up short that time.