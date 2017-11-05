pixel 1
Sunday, November 5, 2017

Twitter goes nuts over Raiders OL Marshall Newhouse getting helicoptered

November 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marshall Newhouse

Marshall Newhouse gave the Internet a gift for the ages on Sunday when he got flipped upside down on a hero play in the Oakland Raiders’ game against the Miami Dolphins.

There was a wild play in the fourth quarter where Ndamukong Suh forced a fumble on a 3rd-and-14 situation. Newhouse luckily picked it up for Oakland, but then he gave it right back. But it’s what happened during his two seconds of glory that was awesome.

Newhouse picked up the ball and looked like a hero for a momentum, and then that changed in an instant when he got flipped upside down. Take a look:

See the rest of the reaction to the amazing play:

Newhouse wanted his moment of fame. He came up short that time.

