Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Twitter reacts to Eli Manning’s benching

November 28, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Eli Manning’s consecutive games started streak is officially set to end at 210, and the reactions from the Internet were definitely plentiful.

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that the veteran QB will be benched for Week 13 and beyond in favor of Geno Smith. News of Manning’s benching was promptly met with a bevy of memes and other various takes on Twitter.

Others reflected on the length of Manning’s streak:

The two-time Super Bowl MVP not under center for the Giants this Sunday will certainly be an odd sight to see. At the very least, it is a sad turn of events for a player who has done so much for the franchise over the years, and this could very well mark the beginning of the end of Manning’s time in New York.

