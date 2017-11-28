Twitter reacts to Eli Manning’s benching

Eli Manning’s consecutive games started streak is officially set to end at 210, and the reactions from the Internet were definitely plentiful.

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that the veteran QB will be benched for Week 13 and beyond in favor of Geno Smith. News of Manning’s benching was promptly met with a bevy of memes and other various takes on Twitter.

Eli Manning's face when he found out Geno Smith was going to be starting. pic.twitter.com/E30Z9PaX48 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) November 28, 2017

Is eli mannng a bust? Time 2 start asking — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 28, 2017

THEY’RE GONNA END ELI’S STREAK FOR GENO SMITH AND I GUARANTEE ELI FINALLY CHANGED HIS FACE CUZ HOW COULD HE NOT. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) November 28, 2017

First: Geno Smith?

Second: Let's go see how Giants twitter is taking this pic.twitter.com/aglXUwlbWe — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 28, 2017

Others reflected on the length of Manning’s streak:

Eli Manning's 210 game consecutive starting streak will end. He's never missed a game since he became the #Giants starter when he was a rookie. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2017

Eli Manning has started every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, a streak of 210 consecutive games. Streak ends Sunday, 87 games short of Brett Favre’s record. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2017

Perspective here: The last time Eli Manning didn’t start a game for The Giants was in 2004, or put another way.. 3 years before the 1st IPhone hit the market — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 28, 2017

On newsstands the last time Eli Manning didn’t start for the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/3B7n29t25K — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 28, 2017

The two-time Super Bowl MVP not under center for the Giants this Sunday will certainly be an odd sight to see. At the very least, it is a sad turn of events for a player who has done so much for the franchise over the years, and this could very well mark the beginning of the end of Manning’s time in New York.