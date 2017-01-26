Ty Montgomery will remain a running back in 2017

Ty Montgomery may look like a wide receiver when he takes the field wearing his No. 88 jersey, but the former Stanford star was used like a running back down the stretch this season. According to his coach, that is the position Montgomery will continue to play.

Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that Montgomery will remain in the backfield in 2017. In fact, he may change his jersey number to something more traditional.

McCarthy said #Packers RB Ty Montgomery will stick at RB. "He's a running back. He wants to change his number." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 26, 2017

Many Packers fans thought the team found its tailback of the future when Montgomery rushed for 162 yards on only 16 carries against the Chicago Bears in Week 15, but that was Montgomery’s best game of the season by far. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in three playoff games, adding 77 yards on 10 receptions.

Montgomery doesn’t exactly have the explosion needed to be a full-time running back in the NFL, but he gives Green Bay flexibility. Eddie Lacy is set to become a free agent this offseason, and there’s no telling where his weight will be despite the recent information he shared about his workout plans.

Ideally, the Packers would like to continue to use Montgomery in a change-of-pace role. He’s a valuable depth piece as someone who can carry the ball and is a great pass-catcher.