Tyrann Mathieu has funny quip about Cardinals’ wide receiver struggles

Wide receiver play has not been a strong suit for the Arizona Cardinals so far this year at training camp, and Tyrann Mathieu has his theory as to why.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians took to the press on Monday to rip his receivers for their sorry showing at camp.

“I must’ve been seeing things back in the spring when I said we had 12 guys who could play in the NFL,” said Arians, per Darren Urban of the team’s site. “We might have two … Assignments, catching the ball. The main things the receivers have to do, they are not doing.”

For his part, Mathieu, the Cardinals’ resident ex-Pro Bowl safety, offered this cheeky line in response to the team’s wideout struggles, also per Urban.

Tyrann Mathieu, on his perspective about team's WR struggles (with a smile): "They're not going up against any scrubs." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 16, 2017

The 25-year-old Mathieu has never been lacking in confidence, and now he apparently thinks that he and his buddies in the Arizona secondary may be to blame for making their own teammates look bad.