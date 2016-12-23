Cardinals place Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve

Tyrann Mathieu’s season is officially over.

The Arizona Cardinals placed Mathieu on injured reserve on Friday due to a lingering shoulder injury that has hindered him since October.

Mathieu did play in ten games in 2016, but he wasn’t the same player that he was in 2015. He intercepted just one pass and collected 33 tackles, down from five interceptions and 80 tackles the year before. He was hindered both by the shoulder injury and the fact that he struggled to return from the ACL tear he suffered at the end of 2015.

“He gave it everything he had. It ain’t Ty,” coach Bruce Arians said after last Sunday’s game, in which Mathieu struggled against the New Orleans Saints, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website.

Unfortunately for Mathieu, in this instance, his magical healing powers weren’t quite strong enough. The Cardinals will hope to see him back at full strength in 2017.