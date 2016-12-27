Tyrod Taylor benching likely indicates Bills will release him

The Buffalo Bills are making some significant changes in advance of their Week 17 game against the New York Jets. They have already fired head coach Rex Ryan, and it sounds like quarterback Tyrod Taylor could be the next to hit the unemployment line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills are expected to bench Taylor for Sunday’s game in favor of E.J. Manuel. The decision is said to be about business, as the remaining $30 million on Taylor’s contract would become guaranteed if he suffered a serious injury.

Buffalo benching Tyrod Taylor is sign of uncertainty with him. Can't risk injury when he is due a $15.5M bonus and $30.75M gtd if hurt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2016

According to multiple reports, Ryan was not going to bench Taylor in Week 17 at the request of upper management. That might help explain why Rex was fired with just one game remaining in the season.

Taylor isn’t guaranteed to be released during the offseason, but the Bills don’t want to risk getting locked into his contract. This is the best way for them to keep their options open. With a new coach set to come in, a new quarterback may also be in the team’s near future.