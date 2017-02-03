Tyrod Taylor: Buffalo media a ‘very negative group’

What does Tyrod Taylor think of the Buffalo media? He finds them to be a “very negative group.”

Taylor was on ESPN Radio Friday and was asked about playing in Buffalo, where he’s been the team’s starting quarterback the past two seasons. Taylor specifically called out the media for its negativity and also said that as a group, much of their analysis and prodding was incorrect.

Here is the full exchange Friday on ESPN Radio between Bills QB Tyrod Taylor and Stephen… https://t.co/nYzRjsuzRb pic.twitter.com/YoDpbJXqmm — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 3, 2017

Taylor is biased since he’s a player, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that reporters aren’t as in-tune to what’s happening on the field as a quarterback who studies and watches film all the time.

Taylor went 14-14 the past two seasons as the team’s QB. His numbers were strong — 37 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions and over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs. Buffalo is expected to part ways with Taylor, which would make him a fairly desirable free agent.