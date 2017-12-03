Tyrod Taylor carted off field against Patriots

Tyrod Taylor was knocked out of Sunday’s game for the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots with a knee injury.

The Bills quarterback tweaked his knee early in the game on a run. Then he appeared to hurt his left knee again after being hit on an incomplete pass attempt in the third quarter.

Taylor was carted off the field and had a towel over his face as he was taken away in Buffalo.

Tyrod Taylor's been carted off the field. Nathan Peterman is now in at QB. pic.twitter.com/DhbpP3ph7d — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 3, 2017

He was replaced by Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Taylor was 9 of 18 for 65 yards and an interception prior to leaving the game.