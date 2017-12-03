pixel 1
Sunday, December 3, 2017

Tyrod Taylor carted off field against Patriots

December 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor was knocked out of Sunday’s game for the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots with a knee injury.

The Bills quarterback tweaked his knee early in the game on a run. Then he appeared to hurt his left knee again after being hit on an incomplete pass attempt in the third quarter.

Taylor was carted off the field and had a towel over his face as he was taken away in Buffalo.

He was replaced by Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Taylor was 9 of 18 for 65 yards and an interception prior to leaving the game.

