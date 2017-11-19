Report: Tyrod Taylor could generate a lot of interest on trade market

The Buffalo Bills’ decision to bench Tyrod Taylor this week probably signaled the end of the quarterback’s time with the franchise, but that does not necessarily mean he will be released during the offseason.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was told by several NFL executives that the Bills should find plenty of suitors for Taylor if and when they decide to shop him around. Taylor has a $6 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year in March, but his $10 million base salary is more than reasonable for a starting quarterback.

More from La Canfora:

Buffalo has a $6M roster bonus due to Taylor in the first week of free agency in March, but, with just a $10M base salary other GMs see that as a trade-able contract with some value, given Taylor’s productivity, age, upside and unique athleticism. Other GMs identified the Jaguars, Broncos, Cardinals and Saints (if Drew Brees leaves as a free agent) as possible destinations. Those teams have strong defenses and other parts in place who are very likely to be on the market for a quarterback upgrade next season

Taylor only turned 28 in August, and he has not been bad in 2017. He has a passer rating of 91.4 and has thrown 10 touchdown passes compared to just three interceptions. His worst game came against the New Orleans Saints last weekend, but the Bills allowed nearly 300 yards rushing and were dominated in every phase of the game. There’s no way Taylor could have made a difference with how poorly Buffalo’s defense played.

The Bills will almost certainly release Taylor if they can’t find a trade partner, which is why teams may be content to just wait it out. However, if a team values him enough, it may be worth spending a low draft pick to prevent him from hitting free agency.