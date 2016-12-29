Tyrod Taylor reportedly does not want to leave Bills

The Bills are benching Tyrod Taylor for the final game of the regular season, and that is almost certainly because of the way the quarterback’s contract is structured. If Taylor wanted out of Buffalo because of the decision, who would blame him?

But he doesn’t. While Taylor was not made available to the media on Thursday, he did take a moment to tell Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News that he does not want to find a new home this offseason despite being benched.

Tyrod Taylor pulled me aside in #Bills locker room to briefly say he's not looking to leave the team despite being benched for Sunday. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) December 29, 2016

Interim head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear earlier in the week that the decision to bench Taylor came from the front office. The concern for the Bills is that Taylor would be owed an additional $30 million or so in guaranteed money if he were to get injured in Week 17. While the team may decide to keep him in 2017, having to pay him that money would limit options.

As it turns out, Taylor has reportedly already been playing through a significant injury for around a month. Should that injury require treatment during the offseason, things could get complicated between the 27-year-old and the team.