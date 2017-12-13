Report: Tyrod Taylor expected to start in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills were able to grind out a win in blizzard conditions against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, and as a result they remain squarely in the playoff hunt. It sounds like it will be up to Tyrod Taylor to keep them there.

Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because of a knee injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the veteran is expected to start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott reiterated on Wednesday that Taylor remains the team’s starter when healthy.

McDermott: “Tyrod has made some progress. He’ll get most of the work in practice today. When healthy, Tyrod is our starter. Nate Peterman remains in the concussion protocol.” pic.twitter.com/B9jGRdIYBT — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 13, 2017

Rookie Nathan Peterman played well in Week 14 all things considered, but he left the game with a concussion and remains in the concussion protocol. In the event that neither Taylor nor Peterman can play, the Bills would be forced to start Joe Webb in an important divisional game.