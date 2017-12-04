Tyrod Taylor has no ligament damage in knee, considered day-to-day

Tyrod Taylor left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, but the quarterback has since gotten good news.

On Monday, the Bills announced that Taylor has a patellar tendon contusion and did not suffer any ligament damage. He is considered day-to-day.

Taylor tweaked his left knee early in on in his team’s loss to the Patriots, and he appeared to hurt it again after being hit on an incomplete pass attempt in the third quarter. He was carted off the field with a towel on his head and replaced by rookie Nathan Peterman.

The Bills say Taylor will remain the team’s starting quarterback if he can get healthy, and it sounds like his knee injury will be an issue of pain management going forward.