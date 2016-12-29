Tyrod Taylor omitted from Bills highlight video

The Buffalo Bills posted a video to Twitter on Thursday aimed at keeping fans engaged entering the final game of the season. Unfortunately many fans noticed something curious about the video: Tyrod Taylor was nowhere to be found.

The video included highlights of offensive players like Sammy Watkins, Marquise Goodwin, Mike Gillislie and LeSean McCoy making plays, as well as defensive players Lorenzo Alexander, Marcell Dareus and Zach Brown:

The aim of the video obviously was to keep fans excited despite the team being 7-8. Maybe their excuse for not including Taylor is that the QB won’t be playing in the game, so it didn’t make sense to include him.

But more skeptical thinkers will wonder whether Taylor being omitted from the video is just the latest sign of tension between the quarterback and the organization. Taylor was said to be Rex Ryan’s quarterback, but with the coach fired, Taylor’s future in Buffalo is in question. He was benched for the season finale, but then reports said he has a groin injury. There is a lot of speculation that the team will release him, so a video that doesn’t include him raises a lot of questions.

