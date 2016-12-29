Report: Tyrod Taylor has been playing with ‘severe’ groin issue

There may be a complication in the Buffalo Bills’ plan to move on from quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor has reportedly been battling a groin injury for the better part of a month, and the impact may have been significant.

For the past month, #Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has fought thru a severe groin injury that could need more attention in offseason. Stay tuned. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) December 29, 2016

This news will have Buffalo holding their breath. The reason is simple: if Taylor suffers a serious injury, his $30 million contract would become guaranteed. It was why the Bills were planning on keeping Taylor benched for Week 17. It’s not entirely clear what would constitute an injury serious enough to guarantee the contract, but if Taylor requires some sort of offseason treatment, that’s probably not a great sign for Buffalo.