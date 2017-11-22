Tyrod Taylor to start for Bills against Chiefs

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott appears to be ready to admit that he made a mistake by benching Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman last week.

On Wednesday, McDermott announced that the Bills are going back to Taylor as their starter for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McDermott: “Tyrod Taylor will be our starting QB this week. It’s the right thing for our team. It was my decision and it will always be about what’s best for our team.” pic.twitter.com/zog6Wy1qTp — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 22, 2017

McDermott: “We are building toward our vision for this franchise. I’m here to win and sustain success. In order to do that, sometimes you have to make uncomfortable decisions.” pic.twitter.com/dVUN1E2bqC — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 22, 2017

There was no reason for McDermott to bench Taylor in the first place. The veteran had thrown just three interceptions on the season and became an obvious fall guy after an embarrassing loss at home to the New Orleans Saints — one in which Buffalo’s defense allowed nearly 300 yards rushing.

Taylor ended up playing in the second half of last weekend’s game against the San Diego Chargers after Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half. McDermott has been bashed by everyone from fans to analysts to current NFL players, especially since he benched Taylor with the Bills still very much in the playoff hunt. It will be interesting to see how Taylor responds in Kansas City.