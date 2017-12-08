Tyrod Taylor seems unlikely to play against Colts

Tyrod Taylor avoided structural damage when he suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Patriots, but it sounds like there is a good chance he will have to miss at least one game.

On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tyrod Taylor was expected to get in a limited practice. However, he hinted that the veteran quarterback is more likely to serve as rookie Nathan Peterman’s backup on Sunday.

Sean McDermott says Tyrod Taylor will be limited Friday. He calls Taylor’s availability a game-time decision. Possibility Taylor could be active but the backup. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 8, 2017

Taylor was fortunate that he did not sustain ligament damage, but he was carted off the field last Sunday with a towel draped over his head. He appeared to be in a great deal of pain after tweaking his knee in the first quarter and again on an incomplete pass attempt in the second half.

While beating the 3-9 Colts at home should not be difficult, Peterman did throw five interceptions — yes, five — in the first half of his NFL debut a few weeks back. With the Bills still in the playoff hunt, they can only hope Peterman finds a way to avoid another disaster if they need him to start.