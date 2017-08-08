Tyrone Crawford carted off field after suffering ankle injury in practice

Tyrone Crawford was carted off the field during Dallas Cowboys practice on Tuesday in Oxnard after hurting his ankle.

Crawford went to tackle Ezekiel Elliott on a play and ended up rolling his right ankle, according to the Dallas Morning News. He was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Here’s video of the play where he was hurt:

Tyrone Crawford is down. Doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/W8bPOjTLXV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 9, 2017

Crawford has endured multiple shoulder surgeries, and a torn Achilles’ tendon during his career. The 27-year-old is entering the third year of a six-year, $45.67 million deal. The former third-round pick had 4.5 sacks last season and has rotated spots along the Cowboys’ defensive line.