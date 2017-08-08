Reports: Tyrone Crawford has sprained ankle, will be ready for Week 1

The early news on Tyrone Crawford seems to be fairly encouraging.

Crawford was carted off the field on Tuesday at Dallas Cowboys camp in Oxnard with what appeared to be an ankle injury sustained while making a play on Ezekiel Elliott.

For now, two team reporters say Crawford has a lateral ankle sprain.

Confirmed from source, lateral ankle sprain for Tyrone Crawford…ie badly rolled ankle. But no break. Will be ready for start of season — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 9, 2017

Sources: Cowboys still awaiting results of MRI, but Tyrone Crawford injury appears to be a lateral ankle sprain. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 9, 2017

Both reporters also say Crawford will be ready for the start of the season. That’s big for the Cowboys their issues along the defensive line. They’re already going to begin the season short-handed following David Irving’s suspension, so they didn’t want to lose Crawford for too much time.

Crawford, 27, missed two games last season, and then all of 2013 because of a torn Achilles’ tendon.