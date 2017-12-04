Updates on Ryan Shazier’s status are ‘encouraging’

Ryan Shazier’s status following Monday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game is all anyone could talk about.

The Steelers linebacker was taken off on a backboard after injuring himself making a tackle with the crown of his helmet in the first quarter. He was not moving his lower body, which was an extreme concern. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The Steelers did not give updates on his status, aside from saying it was a back injury. But Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac provided a positive update after the game.

Ryan Shazier "better than what it could have been," per team source. Looking better — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 5, 2017

NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala also said Steelers players were told news from the hospital was “encouraging.”

#Steelers players told that news from hospital is "encouraging." https://t.co/25AJoXMWmY — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 5, 2017

Some said his injury was called a spinal cord concussion.

Some good news coming out from Steelers. Two players called Shazier's injury a spinal chord concussion, comparable to Tommy Maddox injury in 2002; Maddox missed 1 game. Encouraging news, another said. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) December 5, 2017

That’s as good as it gets.

ESPN’s Michele Steele previously reported that Shazier was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center because they have a Level 1 trauma center.

“He was conscious after the hit. He was interacting with personnel,” Steele reported. She also said eyewitnesses said the lower half of Shazier’s body was completely limp.

Given what was feared, these signs are all encouraging.